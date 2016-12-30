MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Markel Crawford scored a career-high 28 points and Dedric Lawson added 19 points, 15 rebounds and a career-high eight assists to help Memphis beat South Carolina 70-54 on Friday night.

Jimario Rivers added 10 points for Memphis (10-4), which shot 60 percent (9 of 15) in the second half in avenging an 86-78 loss at South Carolina (10-3) last season.

Crawford went 9 of 13 from the field, 10 of 12 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds against a Gamecocks squad that came into the game ranked third nationally in defensive efficiency.

It was Memphis’ first win this season against a top-100 RPI opponent. The Tigers (10-4), coming off a 58-54 home loss to SMU on Tuesday, had been 0-4 against top-100 teams this season.

PJ Dozier had 13 points and Rakym Felder and Justin McKie added 10 apiece to lead the Gamecocks, who shot just 31.6 percent for the game. Senior guard Sindarius Thornwell didn’t play for a sixth straight game due to suspension for a violation of athletic department policy.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: The Gamecocks have now dropped three of their last five games after starting the season 8-0.

Memphis: Despite having won at Oklahoma this month, the Tigers earned its first win of the season against a top-100 RPI team Friday. South Carolina came into the game with an RPI of 28, per ESPN.

UP NEXT

South Carolina opens SEC play Wednesday night at Georgia. The 9-4 Bulldogs have won four of their last five, including a 96-84 decision at Auburn on Thursday in the teams’ SEC opener.

Memphis returns to American Athletic Conference play Thursday when it hosts Connecticut. The Tigers lost their AAC opener on Tuesday, falling 58-54 to SMU. UConn is 5-7, having dropped two straight to Auburn and Houston.