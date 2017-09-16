Crime draws unwanted attention to remote Virginia mountain

The 1975 disappearance of two young Maryland sisters was one of the most painful and enduring mysteries in the suburbs of Washington.

Now another region, 250 miles away, is linked to the crime: Authorities say convicted sex offender Lloyd Lee Welch Jr. burned at least one of the girls’ bodies on his cousins’ property on Taylors Mountain, in west-central Virginia.

Ten-year-old Katherine and 12-year-old Sheila Lyon vanished in 1975 after walking to the Wheaton Plaza shopping mall near their home.

Now that Welch has pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, the people on the mountain are hoping to put an end to any association between their home and the slayings. They resent the negative attention he’s drawn to their home, and they feel like he’s stained their reputation.