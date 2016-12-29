Criminal investigation launched into woman's 1981 disappearance after daughter found

The unsolved disappearance of a woman in New Hampshire 35 years ago has led to a new criminal investigation, as officials announced Tuesday they received new information in her case and had been in touch with the woman’s daughter.

GIRL, GREAT-GRANDMOTHER FOUND ALIVE DAYS AFTER VANISHING

Denise Beaudin’s family last saw her on Thanksgiving 1981, when she was 23, with her boyfriend, Robert “Bob” Evans, and her infant daughter, the state attorney general’s office reported.

When relatives went to visit her Manchester home a few days later, the couple and baby were gone.

JONBENET RAMSEY’S BROTHER SUES CBS OVER TV SHOW

The family did not contact police at the time, said Jeffery Strelzin, senior assistant attorney general and chief of the homicide unit. The family believed the couple had left to avoid money troubles, according to investigators.

“It was a different time, you had no cellphones, no social media, so it was different,” Strelzin said.

Investigators have been in touch with Beaudin’s daughter, he added. “We know where she is, we’ve identified her, she’s alive and well,” Strelzin said of the daughter. “She doesn’t want her identity released at this time, but she’s OK.”

He also said the investigators found the daughter “years later.”

Evans, who was 37 at the time, is now 72, and authorities know where he is, Strelzin said. He declined to provide more information about Evans, or what led authorities to begin investigating.

Beaudin was between 5 feet four inches and 5 feet six inches tall with brown eyes, brown hair and an overbite, officials told the Boston Globe.

Her name has been added to the National Crime Information Center’s missing persons database, which includes records of people missing under circumstances indicating they may be in physical danger or their disappearance may not have been voluntary.

Strelzin said authorities would give more details in a few weeks, but they wanted to get the word out this week, when those who knew Beaudin might be back in the area for the holidays.

Police said they wanted to hear from anyone who knew Beaudin or Evans between 1976 and 1981, including her high school classmates or neighbors in the area around Hayward Street in Manchester.

Beaudin graduated from Goffstown High School in 1976 and later worked at General Cable and the Demers Nursing Home in Manchester.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.