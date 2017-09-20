Criminal returns to active crime scene, runs from police

Laurel Police caught a criminal after he returned to the scene of his crime, while police were still investigating it. Last Saturday, the Laurel Police Department was dispatched to a burglary in progress at a home. While investigating the complaint the suspect, later identified as James Howell, Jr of Salisbury Maryland, returned to the residence. When officers on scene attempted to contact Howell he fled, leading officers on a vehicle pursuit that ended in Delmar, MD.

Although Howell Jr was able to escape, detective did identify and capture a co-conspirator in the crime, James Howell, Sr. of Salisbury, Maryland. James Howell, Jr is actively wanted for felony burglary, resisting arrest and felony traffic charges. James Howell, Sr. is currently being held by Wicomico County Sheriffs awaiting extradition to Delaware for burglary related offenses.