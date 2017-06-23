Criminal Summons Issued for State Sen. Pettyjohn after Handgun Found in Carry-On at Airport

By Mari Lou
Image courtesy DE General Assembly

A Wicomico County judge has issued a criminal summons for Delaware State Senator Brian Pettyjohn.  Pettyjohn was stopped at the Salisbury Ocean City Regional Airport Thursday when he was found with a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag.  While he is licensed in Delaware to carry a firearm – that license is not valid in Maryland.  Lt Tim Robinson in the Wicomico County Sheriff’s office tells WGMD that he will be charged with attempting to board a commercial aircraft with a firearm.  The penalty according to the Maryland Transportation Code – if found guilty – he could be subject to imprisonment not exceeding 10 years.  Lt Robinson says that Senator Pettyjohn will likely be served when he returns to the area.

 

