Criminal Summons Issued for State Sen. Pettyjohn after Handgun Found in Carry-On at Airport

A Wicomico County judge has issued a criminal summons for Delaware State Senator Brian Pettyjohn. Pettyjohn was stopped at the Salisbury Ocean City Regional Airport Thursday when he was found with a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag. While he is licensed in Delaware to carry a firearm – that license is not valid in Maryland. Lt Tim Robinson in the Wicomico County Sheriff’s office tells WGMD that he will be charged with attempting to board a commercial aircraft with a firearm. The penalty according to the Maryland Transportation Code – if found guilty – he could be subject to imprisonment not exceeding 10 years. Lt Robinson says that Senator Pettyjohn will likely be served when he returns to the area.