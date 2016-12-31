Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes troll Ronda Rousey after UFC 207

The saying, “never kick a person while they’re down” must not be very big in Brazil.

Women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and fellow Brazilian Cris Cyborg took to Twitter immediately after UFC 207 to throw some salt in Ronda Rousey’s wounds after her second-straight knockout loss.

Nunes, who consoled Rousey after beating her in just 48 seconds, posted a photoshopped picture of the former champ in a baby stroller while Nunes pushes it holding the belt.

Nunes complained that she wasn’t sure where Rousey’s head was at in the lead up to the bout after “Rowdy” refused to do any media to promote the event. Nunes ended up carrying that load during fight week and unloaded on Rousey for her troubles.

Cyborg, who had been rumored in a possible bout against Rousey for years, couldn’t help herself either as she posted a couple digs at Rousey’s overwhelming presence in the pre-fight promos and her inability to put on a show when it truly mattered.

I guess we know why the fight never happened now….best ever…don’t believe everything the media tells you! Boa… https://t.co/UXhRs0UgSH — #rizinff 31dec GP (@criscyborg) December 31, 2016

At this point, it’s unlikely the bout between “Rowdy” and Cyborg will ever happen after Rousey suffered her second straight loss Friday night. So, of course, Cyborg had to get her final parting shot in after watching the door for this rivalry slam shut.