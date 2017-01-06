Crisfield History When George Bush Scared An Elephant

Did you know: in 1943 former President George H W Bush wanted to date a girl named Jackie Sterling and flew low in his military airplane over her house in Crisfield to impress her. He caused an elephant to get free from the circus that was in town. She was sitting on her porch at night and it ran through her front yard. This is a pic of one of the elephants named Rasha boarding a boat in Crisfield. Could u imagine looking out your window and seeing an elephant running around the streets of Crisfield? What a cool story