Cristiano Ronaldo spent Christmas break with wax figures of himself

For Cristiano Ronaldo, 2016 has been a pretty great year. Champions League, the European Championship, the Ballon d’Or — he’s won it all.

So why wouldn’t Ronaldo want to spend his holidays with, well, himself? The superstar enjoyed some time off at his museum in Portugal, surrounding by wax figures of himself.

🔝🍾🎊🏆 A photo posted by Museu CR7 (@museucr7funchal) on Dec 24, 2016 at 3:25am PST

👍 A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Dec 25, 2016 at 2:23pm PST

The museum, located in Ronaldo’s hometown of Funchal, Portugal, is a monument to the Real Madrid man’s greatness, with trophies, plaques, statues and wax figurines. And Ronaldo and his family apparently wanted to soak it all in over the Christmas break.

Presumably, Ronaldo was back in Funchal for the holidays to see his family, and it was his first opportunity to see the museum since he won his fourth Ballon d’Or. Not a bad way to spend Christmas, either way.

MORE FROM FOX SOCCER