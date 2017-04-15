Cristie Kerr wins LPGA Lotte in Hawaii for 19th tour title

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (AP) Cristie Kerr won the LPGA Lotte Championship on Saturday for her 19th tour title, closing with a 6-under 66 for a three-stroke victory.

The 39-year-old Kerr broke the tournament record at 20-under 268, a day after shooting 62 at Ko Olina to match the event mark. She earned $300,000 to top $18 million in her career.

Kerr ended a 30-event victory drought since the 2015 season finale. She was 16 under the final two days, soaring into contention with the third-round 62 that included seven back-nine birdies. She made six more birdie putts the final round, taking the lead on the 14th hole.

The American overcame sponsor invite Su-Yeon Jang, the South Korean player who led after the second and third rounds and was five ahead of Kerr after three holes Saturday.

Jang had a 70 to drop into a tie for second with top-ranked Lydia Ko (64) and In Gee Chun (67).

Canadian Alena Sharp, looking for her first LPGA Tour win in her 241st start, bogeyed the final hole for a 70 to finish alone in fifth at 16 under, a shot ahead of second-ranked So Yeon Ryu (67).

Third-ranked Ariya Jutanigarn (69) and Stacy Lewis (6) were 14 under.