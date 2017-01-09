6.8 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Monday, January 9, 2017
Cruise line offered counseling after airport shooting

By FOX News -
12

  • Air Canada passengers pick up their luggage at the partially opened Terminal 2 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. A gunman opened fire Friday in a baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale international airport, killing five people and wounding eight before he was taken into custody. (Taimy Alvarez/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)  (The Associated Press)

  • Airline passengers wait in Terminal 2 as large black curtains and barriers block the area where Friday's fatal shooting took place Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A gunman opened fire Friday in a baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale international airport, killing five people and wounding eight before he was taken into custody. (Taimy Alvarez/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. –  The Holland America Cruise line says it offered free counseling on at least two of its ships following the shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

At least four of the five people killed in last Friday’s shooting were scheduled to pass through the airport and board holiday cruise ships. Many of the company’s ships set out from Fort Lauderdale.

The shooting also wounded six people and left thousands of passengers stranded. A Holland America spokeswoman says two passengers who missed their ship were flown to the Bahamas to catch up.

Esteban Santiago has been charged with federal crimes and could face the death penalty, if convicted. Santiago’s scheduled to make a court appearance Monday.

WGMD Radio
