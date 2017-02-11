CSN Bay Area & 95.7 The Game to Broadcast Santa Cruz Warriors Game

CSN Bay Area and 95.7 The Game are set to broadcast the first-ever Santa Cruz Warriors game at Oracle Arena on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:00 p.m. PST.

The Golden State Warriors announced Friday morning that CSN Bay Area and 95.7 The Game — the team’s television and radio partners, respectfully, — will be broadcasting the first-ever Santa Cruz Warriors game at Oracle Arena on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:00 p.m. PST.

Santa Cruz will be playing their scheduled regular season game against the Oklahoma City Blue on Sunday in front of what the team hopes will be a record-setting crowd.

The team is hopeful that having the Sea Dubs play in Oakland, CA — home to the best fans in the NBA — will result in new single-game D-League attendance record. The current record is held by the Raptors 905 (D-League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors), drawing 15,011 fans to the Air Canada Centre on Dec. 20, 2016.

Longtime Warriors fans will be ecstatic to know that Kelenna Azubuike will be covering the Santa Cruz game. Azubuike originally found a home in Golden State after he was called-up from the D-League in January 2007, playing a total 205 regular season games with the Warriors.

Per the official news release, Azubuike will be joined by CSN Bay Area play-by-play announcer Guy Haberman, as well as sideline reporter Kelli Johnson.

As for 95.7 The Game, regular Santa Cruz Warriors play-by-play announcer Kevin Danna and color commentator Drew Shiller will be on the call throughout the night.

Fans still looking to purchase and secure a ticket for Sunday’s historical matchup will be able to find a limited amount available on warriors.com or by calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP. As a special promotion, the first 10,000 fans in the door will receive a special-edition Stephen Curry Surfing Santa Cruz bobblehead.

More from Blue Man Hoop

This article originally appeared on