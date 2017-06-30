Cubs cap tumultuous week with series against Reds (Jun 30, 2017)

CINCINNATI — It seems odd that the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs are still searching for an identity at the end of June.

But since ending a 108-year title drought last year, Chicago has fallen on hard times. Relatively speaking.

The Cubs wrap up an 11-game road trip and a tumultuous week with a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park beginning Friday night.

The past week featured the ouster of catcher Miguel Montero after he blamed Cubs pitchers for his struggles throwing out runners. Anthony Rizzo lashed out Wednesday in a radio interview and Montero was designated for assignment. The demotion of Kyle Schwarber and injuries to Jayson Heyward, Ben Zobrist and Kyle Hendricks haven’t helped.

Still, the Cubs (40-39) are above .500 and in the thick of the National League Central title race. Thursday’s three-run, ninth-inning rally in a 5-4 victory over the Washington Nationals might provide the spark Chicago’s been seeking

“I don’t think we’ve established our identity yet. I don’t think we’ve found our edge yet that we’ll need to play with to win games,” Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein said, according to MLB.com. “Wins don’t just happen because you’re talented and you show up. You have to come to the park with an edge every day and come together as a team and play together to win and play with a certain edge. We’re going to find it.”

The Cubs got some encouraging news Thursday when Kris Bryant’s right ankle sprain had improved significantly. Bryant suffered a mild to moderate sprain when he stepped on the third base bag awkwardly after catching a pop-up Wednesday.

“It’s obviously some kind of a sprain,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said, according to MLB.com. “We’re not applying any kind of finish line to it. I saw him walk on the bus and I thought it was encouraging to see that. We just have to give this a couple days.”

Chicago would prefer to have Bryant in the lineup this weekend. Bryant has five home runs and 20 RBIs in 21 career games at Great American Ball Park.

Left-hander Mike Montgomery (1-4, 2.50 ERA) will make his fifth start for the Cubs since being inserted into the rotation when Kyle Hendricks was placed on the disabled list. He has made six appearances against the Reds, all in relief.

Right-hander Scott Feldman (6-5, 4.07 ERA) will start for Cincinnati, which took two of three in a series with first-place Milwaukee this week. Feldman last faced the Cubs on May 17 when he allowed seven runs (five earned) in 2 2/3 innings during a 7-5 loss at Wrigley Field.

Cincinnati (33-45) is expected to have shortstop Zack Cozart back from a quad injury at some point during the Cubs series. Cozart is leading the NL All-Star vote among shortstops in the latest tallies. When Cozart returns, Reds manager Bryan Price still needs to find playing time for Scooter Gennett, who’s having an outstanding season.

“We have to stay with the multi-positional theme to keep him in the lineup,” Price said. “And that means moving him around — second, third, left, right. It’s just going to mean we’re going to have to mix and match a little bit.”

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!