The Cubs are so ridiculously deep in hitting prospects that they now have a Roy Hobbs impersonator.

During the Class A Carolina League Home Run Derby on Monday night, Eloy Jimenez – regarded as the top prospect in the Cubs’ organization – put on quite a show. And the highlight was his nod to “The Natural”:

Light-tower power! Eloy Jimenez channels Roy Hobbs. pic.twitter.com/mfrGPa8lrb — MLB (@MLB) June 20, 2017

Here’s an even more dramatic view:

Jimenez, a 20-year-old outfielder, is hitting .278/.381/.546 with seven homers and 22 RBI in 28 games for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

