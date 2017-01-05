Cubs reportedly hope to host a college football bowl game at Wrigley Field

If Yankee Stadium can host the Pinstripe Bowl, why can’t Wrigley Field host an annual bowl game? Well, if the Cubs get their way, the historic baseball shrine soon will double as a part-time college football stadium.

Cubs president Crane Kenney told the Chicago Tribune that hosting a bowl game is “absolutely” in their plans, calling the possibility of hosting Northwestern games starting in 2020 the “first priority.”

“Concerts that may not sell out elsewhere sell out at Wrigley,” Kenney told the Tribune. “It’s because of the ballpark, Wrigleyville, Chicago, the history. It gives us confidence that a bowl game will succeed here.”

Wrigley Field hosted a Northwestern-Illinois matchup in 2010, though that game presented a bit of a logistical problem. The playing field was condensed to fit into the park, with both offenses attacking the same end zone because of fears that players would collide with the brick wall in the outfield if both end zones were used.

By 2020, however, the Wrigley Field renovations will be far enough along that the playing field can be expanded to include two end zones that are out of harm’s way.

There are plenty of hoops to jump through, as well as a lot of NCAA red tape to maneuver around, but the hope of a bowl game at Wrigley is legitimate. And if the Cubs can find a way to end a century-long World Series drought, perhaps the team brass can find a way to expand into college football.