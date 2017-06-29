Cubs will be without Bryant in finale vs. Nationals (Jun 29, 2017)

WASHINGTON — The Chicago Cubs will be without All-Star Kris Bryant when they finish a four-game series against the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

Bryant left the game in the fifth inning Wednesday after he rolled his ankle on third base after he made a catch on a foul pop.

Bryant suffered a right ankle sprain. X-rays were negative, according to a team spokesman. Manager Joe Maddon said Bryant will stay off his feet for a few days.

“I was watching closely. It was more painful than you would think,” Maddon said. “I wanted to get him off the field quickly and get it iced as quickly as possible.”

Bryant is the latest injury loss for the Cubs, who have been without outfielder Jayson Heyward and infielder-outfielder Ben Zobrist for the first three games of the series.

Heyward is eligible to come off the disabled list Thursday, but that is unlikely to happen as Cubs left-hander Jon Lester (5-4, 3.83 ERA) faces Washington right-hander Joe Ross (4-3, 5.40).

The Cubs are also looking for a leadoff hitter as they have been using left-handed power hitter Anthony Rizzo in that role for most of the past two weeks. On Monday, catcher Willson Contreras, who had never hit leadoff at any level, led off the game with a homer.

“We don’t have a prototypical leadoff hitter,” Maddon said.

Ross has lost both starts against the Cubs, in 2015 and last season, and has a 3.86 ERA against them. Ross got 62 runs of support in his first four starts then 18 on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds in his 10th start of the year.

Washington catcher Matt Wieters has a lot of experience against Lester from their time in the American League East, when Wieters was with Baltimore and Lester was with Boston.

Wieters is 16-for-37 against Lester while Washington hitters are batting .235 vs. the lefty.

Washington shortstop Trea Turner has 20 steals this month and 33 this season, and he could be running at will Thursday against Lester, who has trouble holding runners on. Turner has never faced Lester.

“Well, he had that hamstring (injury) earlier. He couldn’t (run) when the weather was cool … and now the weather is warm,” manager Dusty Baker said.

First-base coach “Davey Lopes has helped him pick his spots. Davey is invaluable over there, especially in Trea’s young career.”

But Lopes missed Wednesday’s game because of a family emergency, and Baker did not say when he will return.

Another key for Washington is center fielder Michael A. Taylor, who is 20-for-53 in his last 14 games. He also had two steals Tuesday and has nine in 11 tries this year.

“Michael has done a great job,” Baker said. “He’s a little bit hamstrung because he’s batting in the eighth position in front of the pitcher, so he picks his spots well. Davey helps him pick his spots.”

The Cubs have had plenty of off-field issues during the series in Washington.

Chicago designated catcher Miguel Montero for assignment Wednesday, one day after he criticized pitcher Jake Arrieta for his slow delivery to the plate as the Nationals stole seven bases against the pair Tuesday.

Maddon spoke with team president Theo Epstein late Tuesday night and agreed to move on from Montero, 33, who was hitting .286 in 44 games.

“It was pretty straightforward. We were both in agreement it was the right thing to do,” Maddon said.

