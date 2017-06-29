Cuomo declares state of emergency for NYC transit system

Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency on Thursday of New York City’s transit system following Tuesday’s subway derailment in upper Manhattan that injured 34 people.

Cuomo announced the state of emergency while at an “MTA (Metropolitan Transit Authority) Genius Transit Challenge” conference in Manhattan, WABC reported.

“Literally there are no sacred cows,” Cuomo said. “I want [MTA Chairman Joe Lhota] to get the job done. Period.”

The announcement follows Tuesday’s derailment in Harlem that injured 34 people. The “A” train derailed after an improperly secured piece of replacement rail was stored on the track, investigators said. The MTA suspended two employees on Wednesday while they investigate the incident. The derailment triggered long delays across New York City’s massive transit lines.

Cuomo said he refused to be “tortured” to do business with the MTA and wanted the agency to reorganize and distribute funding differently. He also ordered an analysis of the power problems the agency has been having and wanted it in 90 days.

Earlier Thursday, the MTA’s Long Island Railroad announced numerous delays and cancellations on their lines due to track conditions.

The MTA has faced increased backlash after a report released earlier this month found that rush-hour cancellations and delays on the Long Island Railroad are at the highest level in ten years. The MTA also reported that there were more than 60,000 delayed New York City subway trains and nearly 25,000 trains in January alone, The New York Times reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.