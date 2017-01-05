Curry and Durant combine for 66 in win over Blazers

The Golden State Warriors improved to 31-5 with a win over the Portland Trailblazers.

The Golden State Warriors couldn’t pull away in this one like they did in their 45 point victory over the Portland Trailblazers, but they still came away with a win. Without Damian Lillard, the Dubs’ offensive firepower proved to be too much. Golden State defeated Portland 125-117 in an uptempo game.

The Warriors came out firing early on. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant each had 9 points in the opening quarter. It looked like the Dubs were on their way to an early blowout, but CJ McCollum and the Blazers wouldn’t go away. It was clear that this was going to be a shootout.

In the first half, the Warriors shot 50 percent from the field and 45 percent from beyond the arc. Despite this, they trailed by a basket because the Blazers shot 47.1 percent from the field and an amazing 60 percent from three. Every time the Dubs started to pull away, Portland would knock down a few shots and get right back into it.

Over the last few days, criticism of Curry has really started to pick up steam. He, at least temporarily, silenced the doubters. He looked like his MVP self as he was 12-33 for a cool 33 points. He drove the ball with purpose and knocked down his open threes. It was the exciting Curry we’ve all come to know and love.

Durant was magnificent once again. He had 30 points on 56.2 percent shooting while grabbing 4 rebounds, dishing out 5 assists, coming away with 2 steals, and rejecting 3 shots. It was a wonderful all around game.

The Warriors completed their 25th game with at least 30 assists. They moved the ball well offensively, but they need to clean up their play on the defensive side. Ron Adams can’t be too pleased with the effort on that end.

They’ll have an interesting challenge on Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies at Oracle Arena. The Warriors will have their hands full with Marc Gasol and Mike Conley.

