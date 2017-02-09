Curry, Warriors, attempt to avenge two losses to Grizzlies

When it comes to politics, Golden State star Stephen Curry has spent most of his young career on the sidelines. But not this week.

After hearing that Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank called President Donald Trump a “real asset for the country,” Curry, who makes at least $4 million a year in his endorsement deal with Plank’s company, quipped to the San Jose Mercury News, “I agree with that description — if you remove the ‘et’ from ‘asset.’”

While Golden State head coach Steve Kerr told the San Francisco Chronicle that he was proud of his two-time MVP, the team’s focus will turn to FedExForum in Memphis, where it will face the Grizzlies on Friday night.

The Warriors (44-8) are 0-2 against Memphis this season, including a 128-119 overtime loss at home on Jan. 6. Golden State surrendered a 24-point second half lead and squandered a 40-point performance by Curry.

In the team’s most recent game, Curry had 13 points in 28 minutes during Wednesday’s 123-92 rout of Chicago. It was just the fifth time this season that the Curry had logged less than 30 minutes of game time and the first time since Dec. 30 that he had failed to reach 20 points in a game.

Klay Thompson rejoined the team after a couple days off to attend the funeral of his grandfather and led Golden State with 28 points in the win over the Bulls.

“It was a tough time, obviously, and it still is,” Thompson told CSN California. “It hasn’t really sunk in. But it was really nice to get out there tonight, because my family loves to watch me play and it gives them a lot of pride to see me out on the court. It’s a great way to honor them.

“It felt like my birthday,” said Thompson, who turned 27 on Wednesday. “People showed a lot of love, sending me text messages and phone calls. I’m just happy we got a win.”

Curry (25.3 points per game), Thompson (21.5) and team leader Kevin Durant (27.5) are all averaging better than 20 points per game.

Memphis (33-22), which is a season-best 11 games over .500 after a 110-91 win over Phoenix, has won three in a row and six of seven.

Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley had a game-high 23 points in the Wednesday night win. Memphis’ leading scorer, Marc Gasol, added 19 and the Grizzlies held the Suns to 33 percent shooting.

“Very happy with our effort defensively,” Conley said after the game. “They’re a good, young offensive team. We were proud to have that kind of effort and attention to detail.”

The blowout could have been worse if not for the season-high 22 turnovers committed by the Grizzlies.

The Warriors, who are 8-2 in the second of back-to-back road games this season, will be in Oklahoma City on Saturday for the much-anticipated return of Durant. The All-Star forward was the face of the franchise since it moved from Seattle and became the Thunder in 2008.

“I had good relationships with everybody there,” Durant told ESPN, while acknowledging that his move to the Bay Area last summer “still hurts” fans. “I was good to a lot of people, (and) they were great to me.”

The Grizzlies have the weekend off and travel to Brooklyn for a Monday matchup with the Nets.