Floridians who’ve lost electricity because of Hurricane Irma received another setback Tuesday afternoon when utility Florida Power and Light’s website and smartphone app both crashed.

Neither had been restored by Tuesday evening, the Sun Sentinel reported.

High traffic volumes because of the number of customers seeking information about getting power restored to their homes was likely to blame, the company told the newspaper.

“We are working on a solution to get it back up as soon as possible,” FPL spokesman Bill Orlove told the Sun Sentinel. “But what’s important for customers to know is that we know where the outages are within our system. We’re trying to tell customers that they don’t need to call us. If customers are calling us that they don’t have power, we know they don’t have power.”

FPL recommended that customers instead use the phone number 1-800-4-OUTAGES (468-82437).

The utility said earlier Tuesday that 4.4 million of its customers lost power because of Hurricane Irma, but about 25 percent of them had service restored.

About 20,000 FPL employees have been working to restore service, the Naples Daily News reported.

Some customers on Florida’s west coast might not have service restored until Sept. 22, the utility told the News.