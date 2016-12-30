CVS Robber Arrested

The Milford Police have arrested the woman who was wanted for a strong armed robbery of a CVS Pharmacy on North DuPont Boulevard. 31-year-old Christina McBride was found through numerous public tips after she took items off the shelves and tried to run from the store. When she was stopped by an employee, she attacked the employee before running from the store with a young child. McBride was charged with robbery, assault, and endangering the welfare of a child and is being held on $5600 bond. Her court date is set for January 13.