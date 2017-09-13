Cybersecurity shares rally following Equifax hack

A handful of cyber security stocks have rallied since the hacking of the credit-reporting company Equifax was disclosed last week.

It was a breach that potentially impacted 143 million customers.

Shares of Symantec are up 38% in the past year. Proofpoint and FireEye are up 20% and 14% respectively.

This past weekend, one firm that provides cyber-software saw its relationship with retailer Best Buy come to an end.

Kaspersky Lab’s cyber security products were pulled from Best Buy’s shelves and website, amid concerns that the Moscow-based firm may be vulnerable to Russian government influence.

According to reports, Best Buy felt there were “too many unanswered questions” and decided to discontinue selling the antivirus products.

A Best Buy spokeswoman confirmed the report.

According to Reuters, in July, a U.S. Congressional panel had asked government agencies to share documents on the cyber security firm, saying its products could be used to carry out “nefarious activities against the United States”.

Kaspersky, which has denied ties with any government, said the companies had suspended their ties.