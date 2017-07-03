A record heat wave on the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus has claimed the lives of two women, health official said Monday.

The two women, aged 75 and 60, are said to have died from heatstroke but had been suffering from serious health problems.

Cyprus’ Meteorological Service said weekend temperatures across the island were the highest on record for the month of July in 30 years except in the capital Nicosia where a scorching 44.6 degrees Celsius (112.3 Fahrenheit) was a degree less than the 2010 record.

According to the country’s meteorological service, high temperatures will start receding from Wednesday, as they have done in Greece and Turkey.

Greece finally got some cooler weather after temperatures struck 44 degrees Celsius (111 Fahrenheit) over the weekend. The country’s fire service remained on alert with the risk of forest fires high across most of the country.

Turkey saw the mercury soar to 45 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) in the country’s southeast. Temperatures in Adana and Antalya on the country’s southern Mediterranean coast topped 43 degrees (109.4 Fahrenheit), but have tailed off Monday.

In Portugal, nine firefighters were injured Monday battling two fires were in the central region of Tomar, 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of Lisbon, where temperatures were around 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).

More than 400 firefighters and eight water-dropping aircraft were being deployed, and officials said they were gradually bringing the blazes under control.