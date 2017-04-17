D-backs at Dodgers, 6:30 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

The former Diamondback also had a scoreless outing in his last starting, going six innings against the Cubs to pick up his second victory. McCarthy has pitched just once against the D-backs since being traded to the Yankees for Vidal Nuno in July 2014, giving up just three hits and no runs in six innings of work last July 16.

McCarthy was 8-21 with a 4.75 ERA in 40 starts for the D-backs but is 14-8 with a 3.70 ERA in 29 starts since. The Dodgers will be hoping he can work deep into the game after getting only four innings out of Kenta Maeda and threeo out of Rich Hill in the last two games.

“The stuff has been really good,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “His four-pitch mix, the sinker, the change, the curveball the cutter, is really good. And it’s just how he competes. He worked real hard this winter and in spring. He’s been focused, he’s been determined.”

