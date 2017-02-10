D-backs deal Gosselin to Pirates for minor-league pitcher

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired right-handed pitcher Frank Duncan from the Pittsburgh Pirates in a trade for infielder Phil Gosselin.

Duncan, 25, will be a non-roster invitee to Major League camp. He appeared in 27 games (22 starts) between Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis last season and went 12-8 with a 2.34 ERA. He had 116 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Duncan was a 13th-round draft pick out of Kansas in 2014.

Gosselin, 28, appeared in 146 games, primarily as a pinch-hitter, with the D-backs in 2015-16 and hit .283. He was designated for assignment on Feb. 7.