First-year Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo grew up in Los Angeles, his parents had season tickets to the Dodgers and he played at UCLA.

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos D-backs dedicate Paul Goldschmidt Field in Goodyear Hot Air: Juuust a bit outside Pop quiz: How well do the D-backs know Torey Lovullo? 2017 D-backs Opening Day introductions WATCH: Madison Bumgarner makes history D-backs Opening Day time lapse More FOX Sports Arizona Videos