D-backs sign veteran reliever Wilhelmsen to minor-league deal

The Diamondbacks have signed veteran relief pitcher Tom Wilhelmsen to a minor-league contract and invited him to spring training as a non-roster player.

Wilhelmsen, 33, was born in Tucson and graduated from Tucson Magnet High School.

He broke into the major leagues with the Seattle Mariners in 2011 and remained with Seattle until signing with the Texas Rangers last year. He was released by the Rangers after compiling a 10.55 ERA in 21 games and returned to the Mariners for the duration of the 2016 season. He had a 3.60 ERA in 29 games for Seattle but was designated for assignment after the season.

Wilhelmsen, 6-feet-6 and 220 pounds, has a 13-14 record, 68 saves and a 3.46 career ERA in 317 appearances. He had 29 saves for the Mariners in 2012 and 24 in 2013.