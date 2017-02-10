D-backs to host expanded fan fest at new location Feb. 18

PHOENIX — The Diamondbacks will host their 13th annual fan fest from noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Salt River Fields.

The free event will offer fans access to current players, coaches, alumni and broadcasters. With the move to Salt River Fields, the annual event will include new opportunities including unique access throughout the award-winning Spring Training complex.

With more than 25,000 fans at last year’s fan fest, the D-backs have expanded this year’s event and will feature a variety of activities for everyone, including:

Autograph & photograph sessions with current and former players

Free kids autographs sessions

Stage Show, featuring Q&A with players, new management and alumni

Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation Yard Sale

Open Batting Cages

Wiffle ball fields featuring staff from the D-backs Baseball Academy, including catch-a-fly ball and fielding

D-backs Science of Baseball activities for fans to learn how Science, Technology, Engineering and Math are executed in baseball

D-backs Team Shop

D-backs Authentics featuring game-used memorabilia

@Dbacks Social Media Zone and Instagram scavenger hunt

Activities with FOX Sports Arizona

D-backs inflatables & face painting

Tryout information about National Anthem, Rally-backs, Golden Glovers and D-backs Legends Racers

Among the D-backs players currently scheduled to attend include Nick Ahmed, Jake Barrett, Archie Bradley, Sócrates Brito, Enrique Burgos, Andrew Chafin, Patrick Corbin, Rubby De La Rosa, Randall Delgado, Brandon Drury, Zack Godley, Paul Goldschmidt, Zack Greinke, Chris Herrmann, Chris Iannetta, Jake Lamb, Evan Marshall, Ketel Marte, Jeff Mathis, Shelby Miller, Chris Owings, David Peralta, A.J. Pollock, Robbie Ray, Fernando Rodney, Braden Shipley, Yasmany Tomas and Taijuan Walker.

Coaches expected to participate include manager Torey Lovullo, bench coach Ron Gardenhire, bullpen coach Mike Fetters and quality control and catching coach Robby Hammock.

Broadcasters Bob Brenly, Steve Berthiaume, Greg Schulte, Tom Candiotti, Mike Ferrin and Oscar Soria will also be in attendance, as well as President & CEO Derrick Hall, Executive Vice President & General Manager Mike Hazen, Luis Gonzalez, J.J. Putz, Willie Bloomquist, Orlando Hudson and Dan Haren, among several other former D-backs players.

The fan fest stage will feature special Q&A sessions that also will be streamed live on FOX Sports Go. These include:

Johnson, Gonzalez and Brenly, hosted by Schulte at 12:15 p.m.

Lamb, Bradley, hosted by Hall at 12:45 p.m.

Hazen, Lovullo and Hall, hosted by Berthiaume at 1:15 p.m.

Peralta, Tomás and Rodney (in Spanish), hosted by Soria at 1:45 p.m.

Goldschmidt, Pollock and Greinke, hosted by Berthiaume at 2:15 p.m.

Ray, Corbin, Walker and catchers, hosted by Ferrin at 2:45 p.m.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase autograph session vouchers for $5, with proceeds benefiting the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation. Fans may purchase a maximum of one table per session and two vouchers per table.

For more information, go to Dbacks.com.