Diamondbacks All-Stars Paul Goldschmidt, Zack Greinke, Jake Lamb and Robbie Ray discuss their selection to the NL team for the midsummer classic.

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos D-backs’ Goldschmidt, Greinke, Lamb, Ray named NL All-Stars HIGHLIGHTS: Marte’s first walk-off lifts D-backs past Rockies Clinched: Chris Herrmann is The Herrmannator HIGHLIGHT: Descalso’s lead-off triple sets tone for D-backs Coyotes prospects give fans a taste of the future in scrimmage Torey Lovullo: We just weren’t able to capitalize in key moments More FOX Sports Arizona Videos »