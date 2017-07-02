D-backs&#039; Goldschmidt, Greinke, Lamb, Ray named NL All-Stars

By news@wgmd.com -
17

Diamondbacks All-Stars Paul Goldschmidt, Zack Greinke, Jake Lamb and Robbie Ray discuss their selection to the NL team for the midsummer classic.

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos

D-backs' Goldschmidt, Greinke, Lamb, Ray named NL All-Stars

D-backs’ Goldschmidt, Greinke, Lamb, Ray named NL All-Stars

Just now

HIGHLIGHTS: Marte's first walk-off lifts D-backs past Rockies

HIGHLIGHTS: Marte’s first walk-off lifts D-backs past Rockies

Just now

Clinched: Chris Herrmann is The Herrmannator

Clinched: Chris Herrmann is The Herrmannator

2 hours ago

HIGHLIGHT: Descalso's lead-off triple sets tone for D-backs

HIGHLIGHT: Descalso’s lead-off triple sets tone for D-backs

18 hours ago

Coyotes prospects give fans a taste of the future in scrimmage

Coyotes prospects give fans a taste of the future in scrimmage

21 hours ago

Torey Lovullo: We just weren't able to capitalize in key moments

Torey Lovullo: We just weren’t able to capitalize in key moments

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR