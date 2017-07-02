Diamondbacks All-Stars Paul Goldschmidt, Zack Greinke, Jake Lamb and Robbie Ray discuss their selection to the NL team for the midsummer classic.
More FOX Sports Arizona Videos
D-backs’ Goldschmidt, Greinke, Lamb, Ray named NL All-Stars
Just now
HIGHLIGHTS: Marte’s first walk-off lifts D-backs past Rockies
Just now
Clinched: Chris Herrmann is The Herrmannator
2 hours ago
HIGHLIGHT: Descalso’s lead-off triple sets tone for D-backs
18 hours ago
Coyotes prospects give fans a taste of the future in scrimmage
21 hours ago
Torey Lovullo: We just weren’t able to capitalize in key moments
1 day ago