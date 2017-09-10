D.J. Swearinger's Pregame Playlist

Before a football game begins, players need to be in the right head space. The best way to achieve that is through music, putting on headphones during pregame warm-ups and finding the best mood for battle.

With that in mind, here’s seven songs that safety D.J. Swearinger plays to get in the zone.

“That’s the playlist for when I’m going out there, it sort of gives me a little energy,” Swearinger says. “All of those songs have good beats that I can bob my head to. Before the game I listen to slower stuff, but that stuff right there is right before the field when I want to get my energy going.”

21 Savage – Bank Account

MoneyBagg Yo – Trending

MoneyBagg Yo – Important

2 Chainz – Door Swangin

MoneyBagg Yo – Mind Frame

21 Savage – Nothin New

Kodak Black – Transportin’

You can listen to his playlist below: