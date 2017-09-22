However, the struggles continued for right-hander Edwin Jackson. Gifted a 6-1 lead after a three-run homer by Adam Lind and a two-run triple from top prospect Victor Robles, Jackson gave up five runs in the fifth, highlighted by d’Arnaud’s three-run homer.

Once seemingly on track to make the Nationals’ postseason roster, Jackson has given up 22 runs in 16 innings (12.38 ERA) during his last four starts.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Familia locks it down: The Mets had been looking for a chance to let right-hander Jeurys Familia pitch in a save situation again, and they took advantage of that opportunity in a one-run game in the ninth. The Nats rallied to put runners at the corners with one out, and Mets manager Terry Collins pulled his closer AJ Ramos to match up situationally for the final two outs of the game. Left-hander Josh Smoker came into the game and retired the left-handed Lind. Then Familia entered the game to retire Robles to record his first save since May 5.

Robles flashes his speed: His playing time has been limited, but when Robles has played for the Nationals his speed has been impressive. He showed off his wheels again in the fifth inning, after he launched a ball over Juan Lagares‘ head in center field and raced to third base in 11.23 seconds. He now owns two of the Nationals’ three fastest triples since Statcast™ tracking began in 2015.