It was enough damage to back Seth Lugo in perhaps his best start of the season. Needing just 81 pitches to complete six innings, Lugo struck out seven, walked none and allowed just two hits.

Lugo out-pitched Braves starter Max Fried, who gave up seven hits and a walk, but limited the damage to two runs — one earned — in 5 1/3 innings.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Little bit of hittin’ Fried: The Mets finally turned their copious baserunners into offense after Fried committed a throwing error in the third inning, giving them two men in scoring position with no outs. Asdrubal Cabrera plated one run with an RBI groundout, then d’Arnaud sent the second home on a run-scoring double. Only one of the two runs was earned.

Striking out the side: The Braves saw 13 pitches in the fifth inning, swung and missed at five of them and wound up with a trio of strikeouts. All three of those whiffs came on fastballs, though Lugo mixed in his offspeed pitches liberally throughout the inning. He wound up striking seven Braves in a 10-batter stretch that included the fifth inning.