NEW YORK — The Mets may be stumbling down the stretch of what is likely to be a fourth-place finish in the NL East, but two of September’s bright spots continue to shine. Brandon Nimmo rapped out three hits Monday in Game 2 of a doubleheader at Citi Field, and Travis d’Arnaud drove home a pair in the Mets’ 3-2 win over the Braves. Atlanta took the matinee, 9-2.
One of the Mets’ hottest hitters since mid-August, Nimmo doubled in the first inning, singled and scored in the third and doubled again in the seventh. D’Arnaud drove home one of the Mets’ two third-inning runs with a double, then tacked on some insurance with a solo homer in the eighth.
It was enough damage to back Seth Lugo in perhaps his best start of the season. Needing just 81 pitches to complete six innings, Lugo struck out seven, walked none and allowed just two hits.
Lugo strikes out Lane Adams
ATL@NYM: Lugo K’s Lane Adams to strike out the side
Seth Lugo strikes out Lane Adams swinging on five pitches to strike out the side in the top of the 5th inning
Lugo out-pitched Braves starter Max Fried, who gave up seven hits and a walk, but limited the damage to two runs — one earned — in 5 1/3 innings.
MOMENTS THAT MATTERED
Little bit of hittin’ Fried: The Mets finally turned their copious baserunners into offense after Fried committed a throwing error in the third inning, giving them two men in scoring position with no outs. Asdrubal Cabrera plated one run with an RBI groundout, then d’Arnaud sent the second home on a run-scoring double. Only one of the two runs was earned.
Striking out the side: The Braves saw 13 pitches in the fifth inning, swung and missed at five of them and wound up with a trio of strikeouts. All three of those whiffs came on fastballs, though Lugo mixed in his offspeed pitches liberally throughout the inning. He wound up striking seven Braves in a 10-batter stretch that included the fifth inning.
Anthony DiComo has covered the Mets for MLB.com since 2008. Follow him on Twitter @AnthonyDiComo and Facebook, and listen to his podcast.
Chris Bumbaca is a reporter for MLB.com based in New York and covered the Braves on Monday.
This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.