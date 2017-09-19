Paul Sewald replaced Ramos, inheriting the bases loaded, but he struck out Christian Yelich, who had a home run in the fourth inning, after running the count full.

Sewald came out for the 10th inning, and with one out, Realmuto drove the ball over the left-field wall for his first career walk-off homer.

The Marlins entered the night with an elimination number of one for the second National League Wild Card chase. They still can be knocked off if the Rockies beat the Giants on Tuesday.

The Mets went ahead, 3-1, in the sixth inning on Travis d’Arnaud‘s two-out, two-run home run off Odrisamer Despaigne. In the ninth inning, the Mets added an insurance run on Jose Reyes‘ RBI single. Reyes had four hits, including a home run on the night.

The Mets continue to play it safe with right-hander Seth Lugo, who was lifted after five innings and 83 pitches. The right-hander is dealing with a partial ligament tear in his throwing elbow, and is having his workload closely monitored.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

First-pitch swinging: With two outs and Reyes on first base, Despaigne went with an elevated first-pitch fastball to d’Arnaud, and the Mets’ catcher was ready. In swing mode, d’Arnaud jumped all over the 92.8-mph fastball and gave it a ride. Yelich went back in center to the wall, and watched the ball land in the shrubs for a two-run homer that put the Mets in front, 3-1. The exit velocity, according to Statcast™, was 102.4 mph and the projected distance 412 feet. For d’Arnaud, it was another opportunity to do damage against Miami. He entered the game with a .345 batting average off Marlins pitching. He now has three home runs and nine RBIs in 10 games this season against Miami.

Justin time: Down three runs and tasked with facing Ramos, Bour ignited Miami’s three-run ninth-inning rally in a big way. On the first batter Ramos faced at Marlins Park since being traded to the Mets, Bour smacked a 2-2 slider into the right-center-field seats for a solo shot. Bour’s 22nd homer led to Ramos’ first blown save with the Mets. He had been 7-for-7 prior to that.