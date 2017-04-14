Before the bullpens put up zeros into extra innings, Yoenis Cespedes celebrated a two-homer game and Wilmer Flores added a solo shot. The Mets hammered out four solo homers, with d’Arnaud’s finally ending things. Miami used seven relievers, and with closer A.J. Ramos unavailable, turned to Conley in the 16th.

The Marlins had taken a four-run lead in the first inning on Ozuna’s third career grand slam. After the homers by Cespedes and Flores led the Mets to a 7-4 lead, Miami went back up in a four-run fifth on Derek Dietrich‘s RBI single. New York tied it in the eighth on Michael Conforto‘s two-out run-scoring double.

New York’s bullpen posted 11 straight scoreless innings.

Marlins lefty Wei-Yin Chen, who gave up one run in six innings in a win at New York on April 7, was tagged for six runs in three innings. Cespedes and Flores went back-to-back off Chen in the third. And the three-inning start was the shortest for Chen since he threw 2 1/3 innings against the Rockies on June 18, 2016.

Mets starter Robert Gsellman was charged with eight runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Yo! Yo! Stays hot: Multi-home run games are coming at a rapid pace for Cespedes. His two-homer game on Thursday was his second multi-homer game in three days. On Tuesday at the Phillies, the New York left fielder belted three homers. In the third inning on Thursday, Cespedes blasted a solo shot off Chen that landed in the Budweiser Bar area. And in the fifth inning off Jose Urena, Cespedes’ second of the game was a liner to left. Per Statcast™, the first homer projected at 427 feet with an exit velocity of 107 mph. The second was 402 feet, with a 107-mph exit velocity.

Ozuna slam: Like Cespedes, Ozuna has been finding the seats regularly. In the first inning, Ozuna’s slam gave him three home runs in three days. He had two on Tuesday night in a win over the Braves. It was Ozuna’s third career slam, with the other two May 21, 2014, against the Phillies and Aug. 22, 2014, at Colorado. Statcast™ projected Ozuna’s grand slam on Thursday at 376 feet, with a 110-mph exit velocity.