Dabo Swinney says that greatness is for everyone, but if it’s for everyone how is it truly greatness?

Here’s what Dabo Swinney had to say about greatness yesterday.

Dabo: “Championships aren’t just for the Alabamas or the Michigans or the Notre Dames or the Ohio States. Greatness is for everyone.” — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) January 7, 2017

Greatness is for everyone? If greatness is for everyone then what makes someone great?

Here’s how Google defines greatness.

great·ness ˈɡrātnəs/

noun

noun: greatness

the quality of being great, distinguished, or eminent.

The “quality of being great, distinguished” that sounds like someone who stands out from the crowd, not someone in the crowd. This is some participation trophy talk right here. Let’s jut give every team a trophy at the end of every season so no team feels like they are less than any other.

Surely what Dabo was trying to say here was that any team can achieve greatness. Sure, technically any team in college football can achieve greatness, but go ask Western Michigan and Houston fans how they feel about their chances of greatness now that their coaches have moved on to greener pastures.

Alabama is greatness in college football, no other team has had the kind of success that Alabama under Nick Saban has had. Alabama’s greatness comes from consistency and a process. A process that demands that everyone involved give their very best at all times. It’s hard to find one person who will give their all for something, but to find an entire team?

Greatness isn’t for everyone, it’s earned in battle. Clemson and Dabo might be great, but they are going to have to prove it on the field against a program that truly defines greatness. There will be no participation trophies here.

What do you think? Will Alabama be great again or will Clemson get some greatness of their own? Let us know on Facebook or in the comments below.

