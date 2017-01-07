Dabo Swinney on Clemson&#039;s chances: &#039;No other team can beat Alabama&#039;

By news@wgmd.com -
22

Clemson is clearly the underdog heading into Monday night’s College Football Playoff championship game against Alabama. And Tigers coach Dabo Swinney is using that as motivation, while providing hope for Crimson Tide haters everywhere.

While meeting with the media on Saturday, Swinney discussed everything from last weekend’s shutout win over Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl to his former career cleaning gutters.

But one quote stood out above the others in terms of the challenge facing the Tigers on Monday:

Clemson nearly pulled off the upset in last year’s title game, losing 45-40 to Alabama in a thriller after leading in the fourth quarter. This Crimson Tide team is even better than that squad however, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Alabama ranks at or near the top in just about every key offensive category and has won all but one game by double digits while compiling a perfect 14-0 record this season. But if any team can solve the Tide, perhaps it is the Tigers.

gallery: 5 reasons Clemson will shock Alabama on its way to a national championship

Getty Images | Getty Images

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR