A Brooklyn man allegedly beat his infant daughter on Father’s Day — and prosecutors said she’s not expected to survive.

Shaquan Taylor, 19, was charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child after cops were called to the scene by the child’s distraught mother, according to police.

The mom arrived at the Coney Island apartment to discover her daughter, 16-month-old Nylaha Lewis, lying on the floor.

While the mother was calling 911, Taylor began to assault her before fleeing the location. Cops apprehended him shortly after.

The child was taken to Maimonides Medical Center and listed in critical condition Monday.

“The child has multiple skull fractures… [and] is not expected to live past the next 24 hours,” the assistant district attorney said at Taylor’s arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court Monday night.

Taylor told police that he was in the shower and “heard a boom.”

Doctors however said that the “the extent of the injuries could not have been caused from falling… rather were inflicted intentionally.”

