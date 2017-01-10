9.5 F
Dad pens song for son battling congenital heart condition

By FOX News
Finn Abbot started showing symptoms of congenital heart disease when he was just 10 days old.

When Ant and Beth Abbot were told their son Finn had congenital heart disease, they entered a period of overwhelming shock and emotion. Finn was just 10 days old when he started showing symptoms indicating that he might be ill.

“He was ash white and then he started to turn blue,” Beth told Fox 5 Atlanta. “Just in a snap second it started to go downhill rather quickly.”

Doctors at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta diagnosed the infant with two holes in his heart and an abnormally small heart valve. Over the next year Finn underwent several surgeries to correct the issues and his parents sought a way to cope with his prognosis.

“There’s a whole gamut of feelings you go through that shock you,” Ant told Fox 5 Atlanta.

While spending time at his son’s bedside, Ant penned the lyrics to “Reach for the Sky!” which is now available for purchase on iTunes and can be heard on Spotify. He told the news station he wanted the song to be an anthem for patients and families dealing with congenital heart disease and other pediatric illnesses.

“I wanted to write something that would be hope and uplifting for them,” he said. 

