Dad sets up sting operation to nab man allegedly sending sexual messages to his teen daughter

An Oklahoma dad took matters into his own hands and set up a sting operation to capture a man allegedly sending sexually explicit messages to his 15-year-old daughter, reports said.

The unidentified father in Del City discovered the inappropriate messages and photos while using the parental control app called Family Time, KOCO reported.

The app allows parents to monitor their children’s phone calls, text messages and block apps and games deemed inappropriate.

The 33-year-old man eventually set up a time to meet the teen, and the father conjured up a plan to nab him.

“He had planned everything with her,” the father told KOCO. “He was ready, and we were, too.”

The father lured the man to the family’s backyard by posing as his daughter online. On the day of the takedown, the teen’s stepmother waited for the man in a tent in the backyard while the father and four other family members waited inside the house.

“As he walked in and looked into the tent, my first nephew jumped out, my cousin jumped out after that and I came with the zip ties,” the father recalled. “He admitted immediately that he was there to have sex with my daughter.”

Surveillance video captured the sting. Police told KSWO that the family members held the man down until officers got there.

“The family took it upon themselves to pretend to be her and invite the suspect to the house to meet her in the backyard in a tent for the purpose of having – to have sex,” the Del City Police Department said.

The father turned over to police the sexually explicit content he found.

“So the moment he entered my yard, that point in time, I had to do what was right as a father,” the father told KOCO. “You walked into the wrong backyard. That’s all there is to it.”