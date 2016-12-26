Daily Dawg Tags: Entering the final week with a win

Spanning the virtual globe to bring you the latest news about the Cleveland Browns and the NFL – these are your Daily Dawg Tags for Monday, Dec. 26.

It truly was a Christmas miracle.

The fact the Cleveland Browns enter Week 17 with a record of 1-14 rather than 0-15 takes a lot of stress out of what is already a miserable situation. Watching the Browns lose for over a year wasn’t fun, but finally celebrating a win gave fans something to be happy about as the team continues the rebuilding process in 2017.

And the best part is that the San Francisco 49ers pulled out a win, meaning the Browns are still the owners of then number one overall pick in the 2017 Draft. That would change if the Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday, but that may be wishful thinking.

Either way, the 0-16 talks can finally be put to rest after the winless season seemed like a certainty. There will be no parade and fans can put away their paper bags for another year.

There is still one game to be played, but the result does not matter. The Browns got their win and can go back to just being a bad team instead of being the owners of a historical record. Let’s take a look back at Saturday’s win along with other news surrounding the Browns and the rest of the NFL in today’s edition of the Daily Dawg Tags.

