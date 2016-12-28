Daily Dawg Tags: Myles Garrett plays in his bowl game tonight

Spanning the virtual globe to bring you the latest news about the Cleveland Browns and the NFL – these are your Daily Dawg Tags for Wednesday, Dec. 28.

The Cleveland Browns finally picked up a win this season, meaning we can stop worrying about 0-16 and start focusing on the 2017 NFL Draft. It is never too early for draft talk.

Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett is a potential target for the Browns at the beginning of the draft. The young man has demonstrated that he is an impact player, and appears to be ready to make the jump to the NFL.

It all depends on what position the Browns want to upgrade most, and if the team will hold the number one pick and control its draft destiny. A win this Sunday could drop them out of the number one pick, but let’s take it one day at a time.

Browns fans will get a chance to watch Garrett tonight as his Aggies take on Kansas State in the Texas Bowl at 9 p.m. EST. He remains a top prospect regardless of his performance tonight, but he has a chance to showcase his talents one final time and take his stock from a potential number one pick to someone a team at the top has to take.

The Browns may be just that team, so fans may want to watch the Texas Bowl to get acclimated with the next big Browns draft pick. Let’s take a look at this and more in today’s edition of the Daily Dawg Tags.

Cleveland Browns news:

Cleveland Browns bowl watch: Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett

There is only one week remaining in the 2016 NFL regular season and the Cleveland Browns still do not know their final draft position.

Cleveland Browns avoid infamy with win

The Cleveland Browns won on Saturday. Many Browns fans, including this writer, did not think a win was possible this year. But Christmas miracles do happen.

Myles Garrett: Yes, the cold weather comments matter (Factory of Sadness)

Myles Garrett would prefer to play his professional football career in a warm-weather city.

Browns donating $10,000 to food bank after parade cancelled (ESPN.com)

The Cleveland Browns’ first victory of the season is also a win for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

