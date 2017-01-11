Daily Dawg Tags: The coaching staff continues to change

Spanning the virtual globe to bring you the latest news about the Cleveland Browns and the NFL – these are your Daily Dawg Tags for Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The Cleveland Browns are desperate to become a contender, and a 1-15 season in 2016 was not exactly the best start. But instead of being complacent, the franchise is actively making changes to improve in 2017.

The most notable changes are coming throughout the coaching staff, as the team will be led by a slew of new coaches in 2017, including new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. He will be bringing in his own defensive staff, which is not something that is surprising, as it is something all coaches do.

The changes may seem alarming on a surface level, but Hue Jackson is clearly taking control of the situation to improve upon what was arguably the worst season in franchise history. The amount of change is a bit unexpected after the promises of consistency, but having the same front office and head coach is what’s most important.

Browns fans are used to constant change, and it does appear that the changes being made are serving as upgrades as opposed to just another experiment. At least this is how things seem right now.

All one can do is hope that the current group in charge knows what they are doing. Let’s take a look at the changes and other Browns news in today’s edition of the Daily Dawg Tags.

Cleveland Browns news:

Pep Hamilton’s departure is slightly alarming

This past weekend saw the Cleveland Browns fire Ray Horton from his role as defensive coordinator, with Gregg Williams immediately being hired as his replacement.

Hue Jackson continues to show that he means business

The evaluation period appears to be over, at least when it comes to the Cleveland Browns coaching staff.

NFL news:

