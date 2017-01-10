Daily Dawg Tags: Top QB prospect declares for the NFL Draft

Spanning the virtual globe to bring you the latest news about the Cleveland Browns and the NFL – these are your Daily Dawg Tags for Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The Cleveland Browns need help all over the field, including at the quarterback position. And without a clear starter, at least a talented one, heading into the 2017 season, the NFL Draft is a great opportunity to find that franchise player.

Mitch Trubisky, of North Carolina fame, declared for the draft Monday, making him a quarterback the Browns could potentially look at taking in April. The former Tar Heel hails from Mentor, Ohio, making him a potential hometown hero, following in the footsteps of Brian Hoyer and Bernie Kosar.

It may be considered a reach to take Trubisky with the No. 1 overall pick, but he could be off the board by the time the No. 12 pick is up. Regardless, taking a quarterback in the first round may be too bold of a move for a team that consistently stunts the growth of young quarterbacks.

The Browns also need to vastly improve the defense, with Myles Garrett likely set to be taken first overall. After that, the team will likely continue to focus on the defense, unless a top offensive lineman is still on the board at No. 12.

So while getting a hometown quarterback would make for a great story, it may not be the best move for either side in 2017. Let’s take a look at that and more in today’s edition of the Daily Dawg Tags.

