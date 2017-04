Daily Fantasy Baseball Advice – April 17

John Halpin’s top daily fantasy baseball plays, best bargains and DFS must haves for April 17.

More Fantasy Videos Fantasy Baseball’s Best and Worst of Week 1 Fantasy Baseball Injury Report and Waiver Wire Targets Buxton, Blisters & Bullpens: FOX Fantasy 3 Things To Watch FOX Sports Daily Fantasy Baseball Advice and Strategy Fantasy Baseball Headlines: Matz likely to DL, J.D. Martinez on DL & more NFL Free Agency Fantasy Football Impact: AFC North More Fantasy Videos

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes

Play Now!