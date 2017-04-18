Daily Fantasy Baseball Advice for April 18

Starting pitcher: With the Braves hitting well lately, paying the big bucks for Scherzer doesn’t seem wise in cash games … Yu Darvish ($10,700) is your cash game building block … Ryu, Mike Leake ($7,600) and Severino appear to be your other cash SPs. Leake has the lowest K potential but seems to be the most stable … Severino can rack up strikeouts, so he’s also a tournament option … Shelby Miller ($7,500) is throwing really hard and striking people out, but he has a 5.06 ERA. He gets the Padres coming home from a cross-country road trip … Jimmy Nelson ($7,000) might be a big underdog against the Cubs, but he held them to one run in six innings while whiffing eight a couple of weeks ago … Oakland’s Andrew Triggs ($5,000) is in play if you don’t use Darvish. He’s not striking people out so far this year, but he did last season, and he keeps the ball on the ground.

Catcher: Russell Martin ($3,700) is in play vs. Red Sox rookie LHP Brian Johnson … Salvador Perez ($3,400) is an HR threat against Matt Cain, who has allowed 18 homers in his last 98 2/3 innings … Can we get Realmuto ($3,200) back to second in the Marlins’ batting order? Please? … Brian McCann ($3,300) has eight homers in 70 plate appearances vs. Ricky Nolasco … Jason Castro ($2,800) can help you save money against Tomlin. He bats sixth, like most of the other backstops.

First base: Chris Davis ($4,700) vs. Bronson Arroyo? Yes, please … Edwin Encarnacion ($4,500) is a fine play vs. homer-prone Phil Hughes … Ditto for Carlos Santana ($4,400) vs. Hughes … If you want to ride the Thames hot streak, he’s $3,900 vs. the lefthanded Anderson. I’m out … Mark Reynolds ($3,500) draws a lefty in Ryu … If the Mariners move Danny Valencia ($3,300) up in the order, he’ll be a nice play vs. Chen.

Second base: Daniel Murphy ($4,400) faces Mike Foltynewicz, who allows too many fly balls … If you don’t believe in the Cubs’ Anderson, go after Jonathan Villar ($4,300) … Why is Dee Gordon only $3,800 vs. Gallardo? … With a lefty on the mound for the Rockies, Logan Forsythe ($3,700) will lead off for the Dodgers … Jose Peraza ($3,700) is a decent play against Kevin Gausman … Starlin Castro ($3,400) has 10 hits in his last six games, and batted fourth on Monday … Philly leadoff hitter Cesar Hernandez ($3,000) has hit in 10 straight games, and has 50 DK points over his last two. Zack Wheeler ain’t exactly Roger Clemens, you know.

Third base: Hey, Manny Machado! You might be $4,900, but you get to hit against Bronson Arroyo tonight. Congratulations! … Jake Lamb ($3,900) is a solid choice against the ground-balling but bad Jarred Cosart … Justin Turner ($3,700) is priced too low against Colorado lefty Kyle Freeland … Anthony Rendon ($3,600) has been batting second in Turner’s absence … Moustakas is mentioned above.

Shortstop: Francisco Lindor ($4,700) is expensive, but in a good spot against Hughes … Troy Tulowitzki ($4,000) is a good target for those attacking Boston’s Johnson … Asdrubal Cabrera ($3,700) is reasonably priced vs. Philly rookie Zach Elfin … The cheaper options at this position are uninspiring.

Outfield: If you want to spend big, Bryce Harper ($5,100) vs. Folty is a good way to do it … Mark Trumbo ($4,600) is a huge HR threat vs. Arroyo … Cruuuuuuuz … Adam Jones ($4,500) can be part of an O’s stack or stand alone … Cain-on-Cain DFS violence can include Lorenzo ($4,000) … Miami’s Christian Yelich ($3,900) has three double-digit DK games in his last five, and faces Gallardo … Adam Eaton is only $3,700 vs. Folty? … Granderson ($3,900) has been leading off for the Mets … Toronto lefty masher Steve Pearce ($3,500) is likely to bat second … Seattle’s Mitch Haniger ($3,500) is averaging 11.9 DK points per game … San Diego’s Travis Jankowski ($3,000) isn’t hitting much, but speed doesn’t slump (or something) … If Cody Asche ($2,700) bats fourth or fifth vs. Severino, he’s a tournament possibility. Yankee Stadium is every hitter’s best friend … Seattle’s Heredia is mentioned above.

