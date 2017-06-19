Daily Fantasy Baseball Advice for June 19

Starting pitcher: Kershaw is expensive, as always. If you want to pair him with someone to get below $20K, consider Seattle’s Sam Gaviglio ($6,200). Gaviglio has averaged 18 DK points over his last three starts, with 16 Ks in 16 1/3 innings, and is a minus-160 favorite over the Tigers. There’s certainly bust potential with Gaviglio, but you’re the one who wants to roster Kershaw … Lester faces a Padres’ squad that ranks dead last with a .280 wOBA vs. LHP, and has struck out at a 24.5 percent rate against them … I’m not going to yell at you if you go with Corey Kluber ($11,700) against the Orioles, but Lester is probably a better cash option considering his opponent (and the sketchy Baltimore weather) … Odorizzi is mentioned above … You could try Zach Wheeler ($7,000) against the Dodgers. He’s not a bad play, but the odds of him getting a win are pretty low … Houston’s Brad Peacock ($8,100) has whiffed eight or more batters in four of his five starts, but hasn’t completed five innings in any of them. He’s a tournament option against an A’s lineup that whiffs more than most.

Catcher: Mike Zunino ($4,100) is a terrible hitter who strikes out waaaaaay too much, but his power and Anibal Sanchez’s HR tendencies are a DFS tournament match … If you don’t believe in Gaviglio, then by all means roster Alex Avila ($4,100) who has 10 homers with a 1.052 OPS … Yasmani Grandal ($3,000) isn’t hitting much right now, but he’s cheap … Austin Hedges ($3,000) has plenty of power, but I’m not a fan vs. Lester … Gattis is mentioned above in the bargain section.

First base: Eric Thames ($4,700) by a hair over Justin Smoak, Edwin Encarnacion, Logan Morrison and Ryan Zimmerman (in that order) among the high-end options. Thames faces Gerrit Cole in his friendly home park, and has four homers over his last five games … Miguel Cabrera’s ($4,000) bat is waking up, folks. He has 10 hits with two homers and six runs scored in his last seven games … Brandon Belt ($3,600) can save you some cash vs. the homer-prone Dickey … The cheap play is Houston’s Yuli Gurriel ($2,900) vs. Gossett.

Second base: Jose Altuve ($5,100) looks pretty good vs. a rookie SP in Gossett, but I’d rather save $500 and use Robinson Cano vs. Sanchez … Jason Kipnis ($4,000 ) is a strong play vs. Bundy if the game gets played in Baltimore … Eric Sogard ($3,700) just keeps hitting, and will lead off vs. Cole … Chad Pinder ($3,000) and Javier Baez ($2,900) are both interesting cheap plays, but Pinder figures to bat higher in the order.

Third base: At the top end, look to Kris Bryant ($4,600 vs. Richard) ahead of Josh Donaldson and Mike Moustakas. Since Bryant made his debut in 2015, only five hitters have better wOBAs than his .414 mark vs. LHP … Joey Gallo ($4,000) looks good vs. the homer-prone Estrada, but he usually bats seventh or eighth … Kyle Seager is just $3,400 vs. Sanchez? Come on … A’s rookie Matt Chapman ($2,600) will bat low in the order, but he had 16 homers in 48 Triple-A games before last week’s promotion.

Shortstop: Trea Turner ($5,200) stole four bases Sunday, and is always capable of exploding vs. a mediocre SP like Nicolino … Xander Bogaerts ($4,500) isn’t a bad consolation prize if you can’t/won’t spend for Turner. Bogey homered twice on Sunday … Brandon Crawford ($3,300) had a huge weekend, but it was at Coors Field. Still, he’s cheap enough to consider vs. Dickey at Atlanta … Sogard, Pinder and Baez fit here, too.

Outfield: Streaky George Springer ($5,200) had three multi-hit games in his last four, and faces Gossett … J.D. Martinez ($4,900) is another Tiger to consider if you don’t like Gaviglio (which I do) … BvP alert: Nelson Cruz ($4,800) has four homers in 15 career plate appearances vs. Sanchez … Thames fits here, too … Rangers Shin-Soo Choo ($4,600) and Carlos Gomez ($4,400) are both playable vs. Estrada, but Choo is preferable due to his leadoff role, with Gomez batting sixth … Christian Yelich ($3,900) has eight hits and 57 DK points in his last four games, I prefer him to Denard Span at the same price, but they’re close … Speedy Mallex Smith ($3,600) should lead off vs. the mediocre Feldman … Belt fits here, too … After a horrible slump, Billy Hamilton ($3,300) has seven hits in his last four games, and stole his first base since May 30 on Sunday. He’ll face Odorizzi … Raburn is mentioned above in the bargain section.