Daily Fantasy Baseball Advice for June 22

Starting pitcher: Severino is expensive, but because the only SP2 that will put you over $20K is Jake Arrieta, don’t let the salary scare you away too quickly … Arrieta ($8,800) has been shaky all season, but is a minus-150 favorite in a game with a low projected run total. He’s probably got more K upside than anyone on the board other than Severino … The Mets struggle vs. LHP (.300 wOBA), so Hyun-Jin Ryu ($7,100) is a decent play. Ryu doesn’t go as deep into games as you’d like, but he whiffs about a batter per inning … Jaime Garcia ($7,500) is rosterable against a Giants’ team that basically can’t hit (.291 wOBA vs.LHP), but Ryu is preferable in the same range … Andrew Moore ($4,700) makes his first big-league start for the Mariners. Stats and scouting reports thay Moore’s strength is control/command rather than stuff. At this price, I’ll use him in a tournament lineup against a Tiger lineup that has perked up lately, but still whiffs quite a bit.

Catcher: Buster Posey ($4,000) has caught four consecutive games, so look for him to get the night off or move to first base … Yasmani Grandal has caught three straight games as well … Gary Sanchez ($5,200) is a good but expensive HR threat vs. Chavez … Alex Avila ($4,000) is preferable to Tyler Flowers in the same range if you don’t roster Moore … Mike Zunino ($3,700) has gone two days without a home run. Alert the authorities … Barnes is mentioned above.

First base: BvP alert: Anthony Rizzo ($5,300) has five homers in 32 plate appearances vs. Locke … BvP, Part 2: Edwin Encarnacion ($5,400) is four-for-10 with seven walks and two homers vs. Miley … Justin Bour ($4,600) has plenty of power, and is a decent value compared to the guys above him … Avila and Posey fit here, too … Wnen is a guy so cheap that you jump in on his slump? Is Miguel Cabrera at $3,400 a candidate? Do I keep asking this? … Danny Valencia ($3,000) has a career .370 wOBA vs. LHP, and faces Norris … Yeah, I know: Cody Bellinger has been on fire. But at his salary ($5,600) and against a lefty – even a shaky one – you should probably spend elsewhere.

Second base: If you spend here, it should be on Chris Taylor ($4,400) if he bats high in the Dodger order, or Jonathan Schoop ($4,500) … Unless you want to bet on Starlin Castro ($4,500) ending his slump vs. Chavez, anyway. Castro has whiffed eight times in his last five games, and looked helpless last night … On the cheaper end, let’s see where the Dodgers bat Logan Forsythe ($3,300) and Kike Hernandez ($3,100). Forsythe is preferable.

Third base: BvP, Part 3: Kris Bryant ($4,900) is five-for-14 with a homer and six walks vs. Locke … Manny Machado ($4,600) has been all-or-nothing; I’d rather roster Justin Turner ($4,400) vs. Matz if he’s back in the lineup … Forsythe and Flores fit here, too … Aaron Hill ($2,500) is your cheap play vs. Garcia.

Shortstop: Corey Seager ($5,000) has actually hit lefties better than righties this season … Segura is back and not overly expensive ($4,300) … Yankee Stadium creation Didi Gregorius ($3,800) looks like a great play vs. Chavez; hopefully he’ll bat higher than seventh … If you’re going cheap, maybe Mets SS Gavin Cecchini for $2,500? Yeah, it’s a reach.

Outfield: Aaron Judge ($5,700) over Bellinger at the top end due to ballpark and matchup … Brett Gardner ($4,600) hasn’t hit much lately, but he’s very attractive vs. Chavez with that short porch … Cruz is mentioned above … Taylor fits here, too … Ender Inciarte ($4,300) can lead the Braves’ barrage vs. Cain if the rain holds off … Hey, Mariners – can you get Mitch Haniger ($4,000) back in the two-hole? He hit a home run last night and everything. Thanks … Yasiel Puig ($3,800) has five double-digit DK games in his last eight, but bats kind of low in the order … Kike Hernandez fits here, too … Heredia is mentioned above.