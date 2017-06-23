Daily Fantasy Baseball Advice for June 23

Starting pitcher: Choosing between Archer and Strasburg is tough. Strasburg is $800 cheaper and faces a Reds’ lineup that has struggled recently. Archer gets the O’s, who whiff a lot and haven’t been as productive as their power would suggest. Let’s lean Archer at the pitcher-friendly Trop … While the Rockies are pretty good, they’re mediocre on the road, and I won’t argue with anyone who wants to roster Alex Wood ($9.600) … Yu Darvish ($9,300) always has the chance to rack up Ks, even against the Yankees in the Bronx. Tournaments only, though … Michael Fulmer ($8,300) faces the Padres, who have been baseball’s second-worst lineup vs. RHP. Fulmer is averaging 22.1 DK points in six road starts, with a solid 36/9 K:BB ratio … Did you know that Rick Porcello ($6,700) is averaging more than a K per inning? The Angels don’t whiff a lot, but they’ve been bad since Mike Trout got hurt … Blach is mentioned above … I actually like Seth Lugo ($7,700) as well, but would rather have the cheaper Blach in the Mets-Giants game … Padres SP Luis Perdomo ($5,600) is a ground-ball machine who could either get pummeled or throw a nice game against the Tigers. Perdomo has trouble with lefthanded hitters, and the Tigers don’t have any good ones.

Catcher: Start here with Sal Perez ($3,700) vs. Happ, even though Happ is pretty good. Perez leads catchers with 15 homers … If you think the Marlins might smash Lackey, then J.T. Realmuto ($3,600) is a solid play … Let’s hope that the D-backs get Chris Herrmannn ($3,400) into a good batting order slot vs. Leiter … Rupp is mentioned above.

First base: Goldschmidt ($5,700) over Bellinger at the top, due to matchup and ballpark … So many options between $4,500-5,300 – the favorite here is Eric Thames ($4,600) over Justin Bour and Logan Morrison, but all three looks very good against RHP who have lots of trouble with LHB … Matt Adams ($4,000) is on fire, with seven double-digit DK games in his last 10 … Miguel Cabrera ($3,600) woke up a bit on Thursday, with two hits including a home run … Tommy Joseph ($3,400) is another lefty-killing Phillie … As much as I like Wood, Wilmer Flores ($2,600) is always an option when he’s this cheap vs. a southpaw.

Second base: Daniel Murphy ($4,900) vs. Reds’ rookie Castillo is the clear pick near the top of the salary heap … Brandon Drury ($4,300) is in play if you’re stacking D-backs. Drury is batting .423 with three homers and 14 RBI in his last 10 games. Yes, we know much of that production came Wednesday at Coors … Robinson Cano ($4,000) homered twice on Thursday, and faces the mediocre Musgrove … The price is right for Jose Pirela ($3,500) vs. Fulmer … Logan Forsythe ($3,400) should lead off again for the Dodgers vs. Freeland. Forsythe has six hits and 49 DK points in his last four games … Dodger lefty masher Kike Hernandez ($3,100) homered Thursday, and should play again vs. Freeland.

Third base: Jake Lamb ($5,200) looks relatively cheap vs. Leiter, at least compared to his Coors Field salaries from earlier in the week … With Foltynewicz having so much trouble with lefties, Travis Shaw ($4,200) looks like a solid play … Pssst – Todd Frazier ($3,700) has homered twice in his last four games … Forsythe fits here, too … Joey Gallo ($3,600) bats too low in the order, but I won’t argue if you want to bet on him in a tournament to homer off Tanaka … Maikel Franco ($3,500) might be perking up a bit, with 12 hits in his last 10 games … Forsythe and Flores fit here, too.

Shortstop: Turner is mentioned above … Jean Segura ($4,300) is the next-best option vs. Musgrove. He’s preferable to Chris Owings ($4,200) due to lineup slot … I wouldn’t go any lower than Andrelton Simmons ($3,500). Porcello has really been getting hit hard.

Outfield: Bryce Harper ($5,500) is the high-priced play due to that great matchup … David Peralta ($4,900) is better in a D-backs’ stack that outside it … Though Ubaldo Jimenez has pitched a bit better over his last handful of appearances, he still owns a .415 wOBA vs. LHB. Chris Dickerson is an excellent play vs. Ubaldo for $4,700 … BvP alert: Brett Gardner ($4,200) has four homers in 11 at bats vs. Darvish … Owings fits here, too … Kole Calhoun ($3,900) isn’t a bad bet to take Porcello deep … Jose Bautista ($3,800) is the Jays’ new leadoff man, and he’ll face a very hittable Jake Junis in KC. Bad ballpark for homers, though … If you want to bet on a Phillie righty vs. Corbin, Aaron Altherr and Howie Kendrick are both $3,700 … So is Avisail Garcia vs. the HR-prone Cotton … Rays’ leadoff man Mallex Smith ($3,600) has a 12-game hitting streak, and has swiped two bases in his last three games … Kike Hernandez fits here, too … The A’s batted power-hitting rookie Matt Olson ($2,100) second after his promotion on Thursday, and he had a couple of hits. Olson had 17 homers at Triple A, and will face Mike Pelfrey.

Getty Images Getty Images