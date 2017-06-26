Daily Fantasy Baseball Advice for June 26

Starting pitcher: Sale and Samardzija are mentioned above … Carlos Carrasco ($11,400) matches up with the Rangers, who have displayed mediocre production and a high K rate (23.5 percent vs. RHB) … Jose Berrios ($10,700) faces a Red Sox lineup that doesn’t whiff a lot, but ranks 28th in wOBA over the last 30 days … Hill is a big favorite who tallied 25.1 DK points last time out, but it’s hard to spend that much on a guy who probably won’t go more than five innings … Rockies’ rookie German Marquez ($7,500) has averaged 16.4 DK points in six starts away from Coors, and faces a bad Giants’ lineup in a pitcher’s park. Because of the short slate, it’s possible to use a Samardzija/Marquez tandem … Nobody cheaper than Marquez (Butler, Nolasco, Holmberg) is worthy of serious consideration.

Catcher: Gary Sanchez ($5,000) is a fine play if you go cheap on pitching … Yasmani Grandal ($4,000) had seven hits in three games before going hitless Sunday, and faces Nolasco … Martin Maldonado ($3,500, .429 wOBA vs. LHP this season) could bat fifth vs. Hill … Smith is mentioned above.

First base: Cody Bellinger ($5,500) looks great if you can afford him … It’s Edwin Encarnacion ($4,700) over Zimmerman in the high fours, and Jose Abreu ($4,300) over Matt Holliday in the low fours … Encarnacion has always crushed southpaws, and faces the returning (and possibly useless) Cole Hamels … Abreu has the friendly matchup with Montgomery, and his teammates should be on base. Abreu/Holliday is kind of a tossup, though … The hope for going cheap is Chase Utley ($3,300) leading off vs. Nolasco.

Second base: You’re probably spending some money here today … Daniel Murphy ($5,200) is a fine but expensive play versus Butler … Look for Chris Taylor ($4,200) to bat near the top of the Dodger order vs. Nolasco … BvP alert: Brian Dozier ($3,700) is not afraid of Chris Sale – he has three homers with a .973 OPS in 40 plate appearances against the big lefty … Utley fits here, too … Cliff Pennington ($2,900) has started three straight games for the Angels. He bats ninth and doesn’t hit much, but he’s cheap, right?

Third base: As tempting as Kris Bryant and Anthony Rendon look, I’ll take Justin Turner ($4,600) in the same range vs. Nolasco. Turner has a 1.033 OPS, and is one of baseball’s most underrated players … Todd Frazier ($4,100) has MLB’s highest fly-ball rate vs. LHP. Related: Ground balls do not usually become home runs … Slugging Matt Davidson ($3,900 vs. Montgomery) can save you a few bucks, but Frazier is preferable … Logan Forsythe ($3,400) should bat fifth or sixth vs. Nolasco … Boston’s Deven Marrero ($2,400) is nothing more than a warm, cheap body.

Shortstop: I was dead wrong about shorting Trea Turner ($5,300) in season-long fantasy, and he’s fantastic in DFS. He’ll face the very hittable Butler … With no DH for the Angels, Andrelton Simmons ($3,800) could bat cleanup against Hill … Tim Anderson is mentioned above.

Outfield: Bellinger over Aaron Judge at the top due to his matchup with Nolasco … Before the season, would you have believed that Bryce Harper ($5,400) in a matchup against a bad pitcher like Eddie Butler would be the third-best OF choice? He’ll be lower-owned than the others … If Joc Pederson ($4,300) bats second vs. Nolasco, he’s a strong play … Maybe even better than Avisail Garcia ($4,200) vs. Montgomery … Chris Taylor fits here, too … Speaking of Taylors, Washington’s Michael ($4,000) has 91 DK points over his last four starts … Melky Cabrera ($3,300) has a .368 wOBA in 74 PA vs. LHP this season … The Yankees might have to play speedy Mason Williams ($3,200) with Hicks out and Ellsbury possibly not ready … The cheapest viable option might be White Sox OF Adam Engel ($3,000).

