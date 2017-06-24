Daily Fantasy Baseball Advice June 24

Now that the Eastern half of the country is free from yesterday’s sprawling storms, today’s 15-game slate should go off without a hitch. There are some juicy pitching matchups which will cost you, but there are some bargain bats to even things out.
Official lineups are not posted when this is written so double-check before first pitch to ensure your guys are playing.
As always, feel free to reach out on Twitter @FoxSportsSinger if you have any questions.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Pitchers
Pitchers: The three top-dogs today are Corey Kluber ($12,600), Clayton Kershaw ($12,500) v and Robbie Ray ($12,300). I’m going with Ray because he’s facing a Philly lineup far inferior to that of Minnesota (Kluber’s matchup) or Colorado (Kershaw’s matchup). Jason Vargas will be my second pitcher. He’s produced the third-best ERA in baseball this year and faces a Blue Jays lineup in the bottom-10 in total offense.
Charles LeClaire Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sport
Catcher
Sandy Leon ($3,100) has five hits over his last two games and really helps out the remaining salary after spending big on pitching. He faces J.C. Ramirez who has a 1.33 WHIP and 4.59 ERA.
Mark L. Baer-USA TODAY Sports Mark L. Baer
First base
I really like Alex Avila’s ($3,800) matchup if he plays today. He’s managed a .459 wOBA against right-handers this season and gets to go against the struggling Dinelson Lamet (7.50 ERA, 1.33 WHIP). Avila’s teammate Miguel Cabrera wouldn’t be a bad choice either at $3,600. Cabrera hasn’t exactly been himself this season (.267 BA), but he’s a nice fallback if Avila sits.
Second base
The first of two Jed’s on this roster, Jed Lowrie ($3,500) has one of the more favorable matchups today as he’ll carry .380 wOBA against righties into his respective matchup. Jonathan Schoop ($3,900) has also been playing well lately. He’s posted double-digit DraftKings points in three of his last four games.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Third base
Jedd Gyorko has been reliable this year hitting .291/.348/.502 with 11 home runs and 31 RBI. I’ll ride with him at third for $3,800. It helps that he’s been hitting .301 with a .375 wOBA against righties this season.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Shortstop
Jean Segura is hitting .340 over 211 plate appearances this season. Not often you can get someone with those type of numbers at $3,800, but I’ll take it. He’s notchied a hit in each of his three games since returning from the DL. His speed has helped him to swipe seven bags and scored 32 runs this year.
Outfield
Trey Mancini ($3,700) has the second-highest wOBA (.437) of any outfielder in his matchup today with at least 95 at-bats this season. He is just behind Aaron Judge (.460). Anytime you’re in any category with Judge it’s good. Yoenis Cespedes ($3,900) has a career .350 wOBA against right-handers — I’ll take him against Cueto who’s been hit hard this season (18.7 percent home run to fly ball ratio, six dingers surrendered over his last four starts). Rays rookie Jacob Faria is bound to regress at some point. Let’s go with Adam Jones ($3,800) who’s tallied a hit in 10 of his last 11 outings.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
My Lineup
P – Robbie Ray
P – Jason Vargas
C – Sandy Leon
1B – Alex Avila
2B – Jed Lowrie
3B – Jedd Gyorko
SS – Jean Segura
OF – Trey Mancini
OF – Yoenis Cespedes
OF – Adam Jones
FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League
Play Now!