Daily Fantasy Baseball Advice June 25

Hopefully Baltimore’s outfield tandem of Trey Mancini and Adam Jones got you paid yesterday. Both players went yard against Tampa Bay rookie Jacob Faria. Starting pitchers Robbie Ray (6 ⅓ IP, 2 ER, 5 K’s) and Jason Vargas (7 IP, 2 ER, 2 K’s) were solid too.
Today’s crop of pitchers are considerably less desirable. We’ll be using the full 15-game slate for our roster. Official lineups are not released when this is written. Make sure your guys are playing before first pitch. There aren’t any weather issues — let’s get the ball rolling!
AP Benny Sieu
Pitchers
The starting pitchers are rough today with your top two options being Michael Pineda ($11,700) and Ervin Santana ($9,200). It’s going to be hard to fade Pineda especially against a hapless Texas offense ranked just 27th in the league in batting average. He’s averaged 17.2 DraftKings points per game over his last 10 starts. Let’s go with the Dodgers Brandon McCarthy against the Rockies (in LA) as the number two. He’s been steady lately and hasn’t allowed more than two earned in runs in six straight outings.
Catcher
James McCann ($2,700) carries a .372 wOBA against left-handed pitchers over the last two seasons into a matchup with Clayton RIchard (5-7, 1.41 WHIP). If this trend against lefties continues, it’ll be great value at that price point.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Joey Votto
Joey Votto ($4,600) is hard to pass on when he’s under $5,000 and facing Tanner Roark who’s been walloped for an average of nearly eight hits, at least one homer and almost five earned over his last four starts.
David Kohl David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
Second base
I expect Robinson Cano’s ($4,400) .250 isolated power against righties over the last two seasons (584 at-bats) to be on full display against rookie Francis Martes (5.02 ERA, 1.40 WHIP) who’s been tagged for at least one dinger in two of his three starts this season. Daniel Murphy against Cincinnati’s Scott Feldman is tantalizing, but he’ll cost you at $5,300.
Third base
Let’s go with Josh Donaldson ($4,100) at third. He’s launched five taters and hit four doubles in June. Jason Hammel has been better lately, but he’s due for the pendulum to swing the other way. He’s surrendered four or more earned runs five times this season.
Shortstop
Jorge Polanco ($3,300) gets to face Josh Tomlin who looks like a shadow of the pitcher who played so well at the end of last season. Tomlin has been hammered for five home runs over his last 9 ⅔ innings and has won just one of his last four starts. Polanco has tallied four hits over his last three games including a two-run shot against Cleveland on Friday night.
AP Jim Mone/Associated Press
Outfield
Outfield: Marcell Ozuna’s .385/.580/.965, 20 HR and 53 RBI make him an obvious choice at just $4,000. Mitch Haniger ($4,100) is still playing fairly well after returning from the DL. He’s notched hits in each of his last four games. Mallex Smith’s ($3,600) speed gives him DFS upside. He’s swiped nine bases and scored 15 runs over 78 at-bats this season.
USA TODAY Sports Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports
My Lineup
P – Michael Pineda
P – Brandon McCarthy
C – James McCann
1B – Joey Votto
2B – Robinson Cano
3B – Josh Donaldson
SS – Jorge Polanco
OF – Marcell Ozuna
OF – Mitch Haniger
OF – Mallex Smith
Joe Camporeale Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
